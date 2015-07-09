Gigi Hadid's $2.45 Million Apartment Is Up for Grabs—Take a Peek Inside

Do you have a few extra million dollars lying around? Well, Gigi Hadid's gorgeous N.Y.C. apartment is reportedly on the market and it's likely worth every penny.

According to Zillow, the model's two-bedroom two-bathroom Manhattan apartment is for sale. Located in SoHo, the home's floor-to-ceiling windows welcome in sunshine and show off the city's gorgeous skyscrapers. The kitchen is a girl's dream come true with marble counter tops and a Miele MasterChef oven. Keeping with the luxurious theme, the master suite hosts a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom equipped with a deep soaking tub and a double vanity sink. Plus, the eight-story building has a rooftop lounging area. Take a peek inside Hadid's apartment below.

