Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Look Extra Cute With Both Their Moms

These two are really serious! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had some rocky moments, but it looks like their relationship is pretty darn solid right now—their families even hang out together.

The 22-year-old model and the former One Direction singer have been together since 2015, and we live for their cute couple's Instas. For the last pic, the young stars even got their moms in on the selfie action.

On Friday, former model and TV host Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mother, posted a super sweet Instagram from a little family gathering. The selfie features both Hadid women, Malik, and the "Pillowtalk" singer's mother, Trisha Malik. All four of them look incredibly happy, and Hadid captioned the image with, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating," a greeting for the Muslim festival Eid ul-Adha.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYhGBydBvV3/ ❤️Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating....... A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

There's no denying that the Hadid's consider Malik a member of the family. Earlier in the week, Gigi's mother posted an aw-inducing picture of Malik embracing his leading lady, and she captioned the picture with "Summer Loving....... #Family."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYbcohShrPZ/ ❤️Summer Loving....... #Family A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

ZiGi certainly has the blessing of both their families—and ours too, for what it's worth.