Gigi Hadid and Her Dad Are Basically Matching

Now here's a duo we wouldn't expect to see twinning. Gigi Hadid and her father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, had dinner together in N.Y.C. last night, and the two were perfectly coordinated in black leather ensembles—do you think they planned it?

Between her birthday last week and the Met Gala on Monday, Gigi Hadid has been one busy bee. Now that her schedule has calmed down a bit, she took some time to catch up with her father. The two grabbed dinner in the Big Apple, and they were nearly matching as they strolled arm-in-arm.

The 22-year-old model wore a calf-length Frame black leather trench coat over a black hoodie for the low-key night out, and she paired the outfit with black leather combat boots and circle Sunday Somewhere glasses ($270; shopbop.com). Hadid had her hair pulled back into a bun as she spent quality time with her dad.

Mohamed Hadid, on the other hand, wore a black leather jacket over black pants and boots. He pulled the monochrome look together with a gray scarf and black glasses—fashion certainly runs in this family!

We're just sad little sis Bella Hadid couldn't make it to the reunion. Maybe next time.