Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Taking Over the #NYFW Runways

Gigi Hadid sure is making a splash at New York Fashion Week. In the case of Tommy Hilfiger's Caribbean-inspired spring/summer 2016 show (which was inspired by Mustique Island's famous Basil's Bar), we mean that in the most literal way possible—she led a gaggle of models into an ocean-designed pool for the finale.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

With beau Joe Jonas looking on from the front row, the blonde beauty walked twice in the show—once in a colorful patchwork monokini and then again in a crochet-and-striped patchwork maxi dress.

Catwalking/Getty Images

Bella Hadid joined her older sister on the runway in a striped net tank layered over a crochet bikini top and styled with a pair of suede track pants.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

But that wasn't the last we saw of the Hadid sisters, designer Jeremy Scott recruited them to bookend his spring show just two hours after Tommy. Gigi opened the wacky-retro presentation, titled "Remote Control," in orange-and-blush separates, complete with a platinum blonde bombshell of a wig. She smoldered for a second time in a metallic silver bustier and polka-dot, pleated skirt.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (2)

Meanwhile, Bella stunned in a polka-dot shirt and capris printed with a TV motif. She later closed the show in a green pleated mini, fishnets, and boots.

RELATED: Are NYFW's Latest Casual Collections a Reaction to How Extreme Fashion Has Become?