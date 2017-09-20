Gigi Hadid Flaunts Her Toned Legs in a One-Piece Swimsuit at Milan Fashion Week

Hours after Gucci delivered more than 100 kaleidoscopically cool spring 2018 runway looks, Gigi Hadid put the pedal to the medal at Alberta Ferretti’s show in Milan.

Walking immediately after Joan Smalls, the 22-year-old household name strutted through former Italian cemetery Rotonda della Besana in a black one-piece bathing suit that will make you want to cling onto the last few remaining summer days. She carried a way-off-the-shoulder track jacket on her wrists and walked in black translucent shoes that look a lot like the multi-colored jelly sandals you wore as a kid.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Later, she returned wearing a shimmery pastel purple shirt styled as a crop top with seafoam colored, tailored high-waist trousers and glittery baby blue heels perfect for a cocktail party.

Victor Boyko/Getty

She wasn’t alone as little 20-year-old sister and former InStyle cover girl Bella Hadid also made two runway appearances, first in a strappy bra with a matching blazer and shorts, and later in a halter dress fit for a Greek goddess.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Venturelli/Wireimage

Earlier this week, Gigi returned to work with Tommy Hilfiger, debuting another collection with the designer and hitting the runway at the same time. Her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, was ready to cheer her on via Twitter.

We expect many more runway moments from the Hadids from now through Paris Fashion Week.