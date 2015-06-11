Gigi Hadid’s Airport Outfit Is the Epitome of Off-Duty Model Style

The most stylish women out there know that it’s best to live by your own fashion rules. Case in point: Gigi Hadid.

Fresh off a flight into Montreal last week, the camera-ready pro ditched the usual summer wardrobe staples (think sundresses and flirty skirts) and instead threw on a fitted tee, an oversize gray cardigan, and cuffed Fidelity Denim boyfriend jeans (fiedlitydenim.com for similar styles). She kept her get-up simple with white sneakers, reflective blue Etnia Barcelona sunglasses, and a structured brown handbag, which allowed her to easily zip off her flight. She also opted for a no-frills 'do: She simply parted her hair in half and slicked it back into a ponytail.

Hadid may be used to saving her best poses and fresh face for runway shows and campaign lenses, but this ensemble helped prove that no matter the occasion, models are still models.

Get the Look

Rag & Bone jeans, $225; avenue32.com. J.Crew t-shirt, $30; jcrew.com. Topshop cardigan, $80; topshop.com. Zara handbag, $70; zara.com. Adidas sneakers, $80; nordstrom.com. Westward Leaning sunglasses, $225; westwardleaning.com.

