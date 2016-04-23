Happy 21st Birthday to Gigi Hadid! See the Birthday Girl's Best Hair Moments 

Birthday girl Gigi Hadid's career has skyrocketed over the past two years. In 2014, she was featured in Sports Illustrated's infamous swimsuit issue as a "rookie." Since then, she's proven she's no longer a rookie; she's a full-blown supermodel with a killer resumé to back it up.

In case you aren't already caught up on Hadid's rockstar lifestyle, we'll give you the rundown. Since getting her start on the runway, the 5'10" blonde bombshell of a supermodel's appeared in music videos, on countless magazine covers, and she even walked in this year's highly coveted Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Not to mention, she's dated several Hollywood musician hotties, including Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, and Zayn Malik—all while juggling a crazy career and schedule.

With a million different things going on and projects to promote, Hadid claimed A-lister status in what seems like seconds. What we love most about her style—sexy sheer dresses aside—is her versatility in the hair department. Short bobs? Check. Blunt bangs? Of course. Hadid changes up her hair all the time, proving she's a total hair chameleon both IRL and on the red carpet. See for yourself in photos below from the birthday girl's personal Instagram.

Curly Sue



throwback 📽📽

Blunt Bangs



16m kisses going out to you guys today! Your support keeps me goin. Thank you!!

Beachy Bombshell



missing my brother, king of glaaaam @patrickta

Edgy Bob



Yo & Kris? #kengi

Soft Waves



High Pony



au'revoir fashion month.. good to be home.

Slightly Blue



💙

Flower Girl



happy sunday!

Sleek Chic



Blonde and Long



The wig king @francogobbi1 worked his magic for the new issue of @magazineantidote - out soon x

High Volume



13 hours on set isn't so bad when you have this one doing your makeup 😋💄💕 @maudlaceppe Excited for you guys to see what we shot today, out in a couple months!!

Crimped Queen



On set #2 : Failing at keeping a straight face

Major Waves

