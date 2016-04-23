Happy 21st Birthday to Gigi Hadid! See the Birthday Girl's Best Hair Moments 

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Apr 23, 2016 @ 6:30 am

Birthday girl Gigi Hadid's career has skyrocketed over the past two years. In 2014, she was featured in Sports Illustrated's infamous swimsuit issue as a "rookie." Since then, she's proven she's no longer a rookie; she's a full-blown supermodel with a killer resumé to back it up.

In case you aren't already caught up on Hadid's rockstar lifestyle, we'll give you the rundown. Since getting her start on the runway, the 5'10" blonde bombshell of a supermodel's appeared in music videos, on countless magazine covers, and she even walked in this year's highly coveted Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Not to mention, she's dated several Hollywood musician hotties, including Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, and Zayn Malik—all while juggling a crazy career and schedule.

With a million different things going on and projects to promote, Hadid claimed A-lister status in what seems like seconds. What we love most about her style—sexy sheer dresses aside—is her versatility in the hair department. Short bobs? Check. Blunt bangs? Of course. Hadid changes up her hair all the time, proving she's a total hair chameleon both IRL and on the red carpet. See for yourself in photos below from the birthday girl's personal Instagram.

Curly Sue

throwback 📽📽

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Blunt Bangs

16m kisses going out to you guys today! Your support keeps me goin. Thank you!!

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Beachy Bombshell

missing my brother, king of glaaaam @patrickta

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Edgy Bob

Yo & Kris? #kengi

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Soft Waves

High Pony

au'revoir fashion month.. good to be home.

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Slightly Blue

💙

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Flower Girl

happy sunday!

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Sleek Chic

Blonde and Long

The wig king @francogobbi1 worked his magic for the new issue of @magazineantidote - out soon x

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

High Volume

Crimped Queen

On set #2 : Failing at keeping a straight face

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Major Waves

😯

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

