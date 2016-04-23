Happy 21st Birthday to Gigi Hadid! See the Birthday Girl's Best Hair Moments 

Birthday girl Gigi Hadid's career has skyrocketed over the past two years. In 2014, she was featured in Sports Illustrated's infamous swimsuit issue as a "rookie." Since then, she's proven she's no longer a rookie; she's a full-blown supermodel with a killer resumé to back it up.
In case you aren't already caught up on Hadid's rockstar lifestyle, we'll give you the rundown. Since getting her start on the runway, the 5'10" blonde bombshell of a supermodel's appeared in music videos, on countless magazine covers, and she even walked in this year's highly coveted Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Not to mention, she's dated several Hollywood musician hotties, including Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, and Zayn Malik—all while juggling a crazy career and schedule.
With a million different things going on and projects to promote, Hadid claimed A-lister status in what seems like seconds. What we love most about her style—sexy sheer dresses aside—is her versatility in the hair department. Short bobs? Check. Blunt bangs? Of course. Hadid changes up her hair all the time, proving she's a total hair chameleon both IRL and on the red carpet. See for yourself in photos below from the birthday girl's personal Instagram.
Curly Sue
Blunt Bangs
Beachy Bombshell
Edgy Bob
Soft Waves
Been so busy, haven't had the chance to thank over 8m of you (🙀!!!!!) for your love and support. You guys honestly blow me away everyday. Lots of exciting things on the way! Always grateful to you. x (hair by @brycescarlett, makeup by @sarahtannomakeup — @maybelline #pushupdramamascara, for next season of @spikelsb)
High Pony
Slightly Blue
Flower Girl
Sleek Chic
K peeps heres a repost for all of you weirdos on that first post that think a nip slip can happen at the bottom left of someone's boob... Not the page to be on if you're looking for a nip slip 😜 hahaha LETS FOCUS ON DA JEWELZ Last night's first look, wearin my loves @lorraineschwartz' and @ofirajewelz' 💎💎💎!!!! THANK YOU 💜 @versace_official @eltonjohn @ejaf (ps. gold glitter nail polish chosen by my 4 yr old niece haha #visionary)
Blonde and Long
High Volume
Crimped Queen
Major Waves