Gigi Hadid’s Abs Are the Best Accessory to This White-Hot Summer Look

Gigi Hadid’s favorite accessory this summer isn’t a pair of sunglasses or a micro-size purse—it’s her taut abs. The 22-year-old model stepped out in N.Y.C. on Monday in a white crop top that showed off her flat stomach. Oh, and she went braless, natch.

The street style star paired the simple top with a pair of pinstripe straight-leg pants adorned with a giraffe on the right leg. She complemented the look with white leather ankle boots with a stiletto heel (shop a similar pair here), a pair of orange geometric sunnies, and a brown phone case that doubled as a clutch.

One day earlier, Hadid showed off far less skin while strutting around on a 90-degree day in Manhattan. The model paired a long-sleeve Adam Selman graphic tee adorned with a rose with a pair of high-waist millennial pink pants by the same designer. She polished it all off with cat-eye Adam Selman x Le Specs sunnies, matching pink sneaks, and a micro purse.

Only Gigi Hadid could wear long sleeves in 90-degree heat and still manage to look sweat-free.