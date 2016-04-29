Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebrate Gigi Hadid's 21st Birthday at Star-Studded Hollywood Bash

Young, beautiful Hollywood was out in full force on Thursday night to celebrate Gigi Hadid's 21st birthday. The supermodel was joined by a gorgeous gaggle of girlfriends that included Taylor Swift, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge, and her sister Bella for the glam night out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The star-studded bash was the culmination of an entire week of birthday celebrations that included a party with her stunning family and her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The birthday girl wore a black silk cami, short white shorts, a studded choker necklace and a pair of thigh-high lace boots. Hadid arrived hand-in-hand with her bestie and fellow-model Kendall, who paired an oversize gold-embroidered pant suit with a sheer black bralette for the night.

Swift and Aldridge were also spotted making their way to the celebration after enjoying dinner at Il Piccolino restaurant in West Hollywood. The "Shake It Off" singer looked ready to party in a black sequined asymmetrical, one-shoulder dress and a pair of sky-high black go-go boots.

It looks like 21 is going to be a good year for Gigi!