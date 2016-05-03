Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2016 Met Gala While on Double Date Night

It was date night for sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and their respective musician boyfriends, Zayn Malik and The Weeknd, at the 2016 Met Gala. The elder Hadid, who just celebrated her 21st birthday, sported a gunmetal gray Tommy Hilfiger Collection gown complete with a metallic bodysuit, while Malik donned a Versace single-button suit with metal robot-like sleeves.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bella and The Weeknd went for slightly more understated all-black looks. The model's strapless cascading Givenchy gown was all about classic glamour, as was The Weeknd's monochromatic tux.

When I rock my Givenchy dress.... @givenchyofficial @riccardotisci17 @abelxo A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 2, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT