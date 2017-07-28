Gigi and Bella Hadid Share Sweet Birthday 'Grams for Older Sister Alana 

Did you know Gigi and Bella Hadid have an older half-sister? They do—and Alana Hadid is totally one to watch.

The daughter of Mary Butler and Mohamed Hadid, Alana not only nails the Instagram game like her siblings, but she also works in the fashion industry. She’s previously launched a line of sunglasses along with a capsule collection with Lou & Grey, among other projects.

When the fashionista turned 32 this week, as any Insta-loving sibling would do, Bella and Gigi each took to the 'gram on Thursday to send her warm wishes publicly.

Gigi posted a super cute black-and-white throwback of the two of them lounging on a boat with Gigi seated on her lap.

“Couldn’t be with my big sis today on her bday cause she’s on a maaajoorrr #lanzyworldtour,” she wrote, referring to her sister’s fab vacation. "So lucky and grateful to have a sissy like you, you inspire me in so many ways!!!”

Couldn't be with my big sis today on her bday cause she's on a maaajoorrr #lanzyworldtour 💥💥 (but I love you endlessly and I'm always with you in spirit @lanzybear)! So lucky and grateful to have a sissy like you, you inspire me in so many ways!!! CHEERS TO YOUR BIRTHDAY AND YOUR BEST YEAR YET xxx 🍸🍦🥂 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Similarly, Bella showed some love with a more recent pic. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, loving, hysterical, incredible sister @lanzybear I love you so so much girlfriend!!! I will be your mini me forever,” she wrote.

Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, loving, hysterical, incredible sister @lanzybear I love you so so much girl friend!!!! I will be your mini me forever ! Can't wait to celebrate... thank you for being you 🦋🙏🏼🌸❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

As for Alana a.k.a. @LanzyBear, her time off globetrotting has given us a serious case of FOMO. The chic ‘grammer appears to be in Mykonos, posing poolside in a bikini and reminding us that there’s no hangover cure quite like a dip in the ocean.

Handling this morning like... @mykonosdovebeachhotel #heaven #lanzyworldtour A post shared by Alana Hadid (@lanzybear) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

Best hangover cure #Birthdaygirl 🎂 #lanzyworldtour A post shared by Alana Hadid (@lanzybear) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Happy belated birthday, girl!