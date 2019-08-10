Gigi Hadid Reveals She and Sister Bella Were Robbed During Their Lavish Trip to Mykonos

Last month, Gigi and Bella Hadid were on the ultimate sister vacation in Mykonos, Greece. Inspiring some major wanderlust with their bikini-clad Instagrams on the island, the pair were there to celebrate their sibling Alana Hadid's 34th birthday.

While it may have looked like the sisters had a blast on their couple-day getaway, Gigi revealed that their trip was far from ideal in a recent post on Instagram. "Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere," the supermodel captioned a snapshot of herself in a polka dot swimsuit.

Gigi didn't offer any more details, but a source told TMZ that the sisters "got home one night last week and found the crib ransacked. We're told everyone's stuff was scattered throughout." Expensive items, including "jewelry, clothing, purses, and sunglasses," were stolen from their rental home.

The girls' father Mohamed Hadid also spoke to the outlet and said that they were "traumatized" by the incident. “Nobody got hurt, thank God,” he added.

A police report was filed, but still, the scary situation prompted the group to cut the trip short.