Gigi and Bella Hadid's Coordinated Nude Looks Are VMAs Sister Goals

The ultimate sister act at the VMAs didn't involve any Jonas Sisters. Gigi and Bella Hadid nearly stole the whole show when they arrived wearing coordinating nude ensembles. However, they weren't matching, they were taking the nude-colored look in two totally different directions.

The supermodels arrived hand-in-hand, even though Gigi has been linked to Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and was expected to make her coupling red carpet official tonight. She wore a nude corset and wool trousers from Tom Ford, offering up a blend of masculine and feminine staples in a modern and fresh monochromatic way. Even her shoes and makeup matched the neutral hues of her outfit.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Not to be outdone, Bella wore a matching shade, but didn't go for the same look at all. Instead of her sister's beachy waves, Bella threw it back to Christina Aguilera's "Genie in a Bottle" and looked like an actual genie with a Barbara Eden-esque high ponytail and smoldering cat-eye. Her outfit was a patterned two-piece matching set that had suspender straps, dangling drawstrings, and skin-tight rouching details. She paired it with clear heels with dainty ankle straps. The sisterly appearance comes after Bella's recent separation from The Weeknd.

According to E! News, the fact that they arrived with a sibling and not an S.O. wasn't putting a damper on the night. The two of them were dancing along to Missy Elliot's performance and holding hands and smiling for the cameras as they made their splashy arrival.