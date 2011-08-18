Giambattista Valli to Release Under-$150 Collection for Macy’s!

Giambattista Valli is known for his luxurious designs, which usually end up on red carpet favorites like Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Jessica Biel, Diane Kruger, and more. And while his looks usually range in the thousands, come October 26th, you'll be able to score a Valli piece for $150 and under! The Italian fashion designer is teaming up with Macy’s to create a capsule collection called Giambattisa Valli for Impulse, which will include cocktail dresses, skirts, blouses, pants and tees, WWD reports. Prices will run from $50 to $150, and the collection will be available in Macy’s stores and Macys.com.

