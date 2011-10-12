Giambattista Valli for Macy's: See the Photos!

Giambattista Valli is releasing a limited-edition collection for the Impulse department at Macy’s at the end of the month, and here is a first look at the line! While his luxurious designs usually range in the thousands—Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, and Diane Kruger are fans—everything in this lineup is $150 and under. “This capsule reflects my enduring loves, but is really a celebration of my biggest inspiration of all—the energy and vitality of women themselves,” the Italian designer said of his mix, which includes party-ready cocktail dresses, organza skirts, bow blouses, leopard pants and sequin tees. Preview of the collection in the gallery, and shop it at Macy’s stores and macys.com starting October 26th.

MORE: Giambattista Valli's Spring 2012 Looks