Giambattista Valli for Macy's: See the Photos!

Courtesy of Macys
Giambattista Valli is releasing a limited-edition collection for the Impulse department at Macy’s at the end of the month, and here is a first look at the line! While his luxurious designs usually range in the thousands—Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, and Diane Kruger are fans—everything in this lineup is $150 and under. “This capsule reflects my enduring loves, but is really a celebration of my biggest inspiration of all—the energy and vitality of women themselves,” the Italian designer said of his mix, which includes party-ready cocktail dresses, organza skirts, bow blouses, leopard pants and sequin tees. Preview of the collection in the gallery, and shop it at Macy’s stores and macys.com starting October 26th.