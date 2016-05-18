New Ghostbusters Trailer Gives First Look at the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Prepare yourselves, Ghostbusters fans: some of your favorite spirits are back in action.

An new trailer from the upcoming flick was released today, and it features none other than Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, both who are featured in the original 1980s films. Even better? We get to see a lot more of Chris Hemsworth's character Kevin, the team's secretary. The teaser for the reboot also stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, who kick plenty of ghost ass in the clip.

"Something big is going to happen," Wiig’s character says in the clip.

"The word you are looking for is apocalypse," adds McKinnon.

Watch the trailer above to see all the action, and catch Ghostbusters when it hits theaters on July 15.