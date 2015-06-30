Here's the First Look at the New Ghostbusters Uniform

We now know what the new team of Ghostbusters will wear! Paul Feig, the director of the new Ghostbusters reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, shared a photo of the dynamic group's official uniforms. He tweeted an image of four suits hanging on a rack with the hashtag, #whatyougonnawear:

It appears that the quartet will be one sharp looking group—pre–getting covered in slime!

Although we have seen photos of the cast on the set and now know what the team will wear for much of the film, the details we have on the plot are limited. But according to The Guardian, Wiig and McCarthy play authors who wrote a book on paranormal activity a years before Wiig moved on to a teaching job at Columbia University until her past career comes back to haunt her (we're guessing somewhat literally) and she reunites with McCarthy and the other crew members. The film is due in theaters July 2016.

