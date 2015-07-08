See the Ghostbusters Car Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy Will Drive in the Reboot

Another key piece from the new Ghostbusters reboot has been revealed and it's a big one. Director Paul Feig unveiled the updated version of the car Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon will use in the new film.

Feig tweeted a photo of the vehicle, which features the famous "Ecto-1" license plate from original 1984 film, with the caption, "#WhatTheyGonnaDrive":

In the past few weeks Feig has shared a variety of props from the film, including the famous proton packs and uniforms, and McCarthy was recently spotted on set wearing her Ghostbusters costume. You're probably getting pumped up with these teases, but there's still a long wait ahead: The film hits theaters July 2016.

