Watch the Two Ghostbusters Casts' Adorable Love Fest—and Dance Party

It may be hard to believe but 32 years ago this week a little film called Ghostbusters hit theaters. To celebrate the anniversary, the cast of the upcoming female-led remake—starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon—appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday for a special two-part show. And to make it an extra memorable experience, a few special surprise guests showed up: members of the original 1984 film's cast, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson!

Once they all sat down—and there was a lot of them—host Jimmy Kimmel inquired about where the new cast was the first time they saw the film. "I was in utero. And God I laughed. That was good stuff," said McKinnon. McCarthy said she was 14-years-old when she first saw the film and "may have seen it repeatedly in the theaters."

As for how the original stars feel about the update: Murray summed it up in a sweet and fatherly speech about the female stars. "It was only cause I knew these girls were funny. When you see the film, and you'll delight in this film. It sort of rumbles along in the beginning and you're going 'Oh god, are they going to pull this thing off?' There is no quit in these girls," he said.

"This is a tough movie to pull off cause it's a big concept, there's a lot on the plate, there's a lot of expectation and Danny and I, and Annie, and Ernie were just screaming, cheering like it was a sporting event," he said. Well, if that doesn't make you want to see the film then what will? Watch the actor share his thoughts in the video at top.

The writer and performer of the famous theme song, Ray Parker Jr., also stop to play that well-known tune for a cast dance party.

RELATED: Watch the Ghostbusters Cast Show Off Their Epic Dance Moves, Talk Chris Hemsworth on Ellen

Watch the Ghostbusters stars' dance session in the clip above.