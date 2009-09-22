Get Your Own Ruby Slippers

In honor of the 70th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz, Swarovski asked some of the world's finest shoe designers—including Roger Vivier (inset), Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo—to reinterpret the film's iconic ruby slippers. You can bid now on all of the designs now through September 24th. Winners will be announced on the day the auction ends at the Emerald Gala in N.Y.C., where Ashanti—who plays a modern-day Dorothy in the Broadway production of The Wiz—is slated to perform. All proceeds benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.