Get Your Dose of Vitamins with These Skin-Care Products

Courtesy (2)
Grace Gavilanes
Jul 30, 2014 @ 2:03 pm

Below is an excerpt from "Vitamin-Infused Beauty Products" which originally appeared on StyleBistro. Read the full story at stylebistro.com.

You take a multivitamin to keep your body healthy, so why not use skin-care and makeup products that contain nutrient-rich vitamins as well? From vitamins C to E, we've found some products jam-packed with vitamins to help nourish your skin from the inside out.

MORE FROM STYLEBISTRO:• Our Beauty Obsessions, Then and NowNow Trending: Disney-Themed Beauty ProductsWould You Try a Sunscreen Applicator?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!