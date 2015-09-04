Get Your Beauty Booty for Fashion Week at NYC's Gregory Hotel

It can be tough to look stunning during the craziness of Fall Fashion Week, which is why the gracious staff at The Gregory Hotel in NYC is offering a series of free beauty treatments to help busy fashionistas show their goods between Phillip Lim and Marc Jacobs shows. Centrally located near Herald Square (as in, close to Macy's, and H&M—should a wardrobe malfunction arise), the 1903 former Gregorian is a secret cocoon for the fashion set when they're not flitting about town trying to hustle their way to the front row. To get in with the Paris-Milan-New York crowd, just book a free appointment with the hotel by emailing Claudine DeSola at Claudine@caravanstyliststudio.com. Better yet, spend the night for just $369—not free, but certainly a bargain during this insane month.

Here's what the Gregory is offering:

AT CARAVAN STYLIST STUDIO

WHAT: Blowouts, braids, makeup, and manicures will be offered complimentary, by appointment, during Fashion Week on the mezzanine of The Gregory Hotel, NYC’s newest boutique hotel.

WHEN: September 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

AT THE DESIGNER SUITE

WHAT: A rotation of New York City fashion designers, including Kahri by Kahrianne Kerr, Daniel Sánchez, Tabitha St. Bernard of Tabii Just, and Michael Depaulo, will host exclusive previews of their new collection by appointment in a suite on the mezzanine of The Gregory Hotel that has been transformed specifically for Fashion Week.

WHEN: September 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

AT THE LOBBY PARLOR

WHAT: Amid the mayhem of New York Fashion Week, The Gregory Hotel invites fashionistas to “plug and play” within its lobby “living room” in the heart of the Garment District, just around the corner from the Skylight at Moynihan Station. The stunning space, designed after a classic New York townhouse, will feature complimentary wi-fi and champagne at the bar. See you there!

WHEN: September 10th–September 17th