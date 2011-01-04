Get a Wedding Dress Like Carrie Underwood's for Less

For brides who dream of walking down the aisle in a designer gown—like Carrie Underwood's strapless Monique Lhuillier—but don't want to pay full price, the Internet may hold your answer. Rent the Runway announced it would launch a bridesmaids' dress rental service this month, and a new flash sale bridal site named The Aisle New York (like a Gilt.com and RueLaLa.com), just launched this week. Already the site offers gowns, veils, shoes and jewelry, including dresses by Lhuillier (dress shown is $2,899, down from $4,840) and Angel Sanchez, plus Oscar de la Renta accessories, and a percentage of each sale goes to charity. Sure you can't try anything on (though you can make returns for a fee), but it's definitely a new way to approach saying yes to a dress. Tell us: Would you rent or buy your wedding gown?