Get Vanessa Hudgens's InStyle Makeover

For the cover of InStyle Makeover, makeup artist Fiona Stiles transformed Bandslam star Vanessa Hudgens's look with a bold '80s lip color. "She always plays with her eyes, so this was unexpected," says Stiles. "She has amazing lips so you can really accentuate them." And what did the star think? "I usually don't wear pink but I had fun trying fuchsia," Hudgens told us. Want to update your look? Check out our Makeover issue special and try on Vanessa's bold lip and bangs look in our makeover tool now! Plus, get $2 off InStyle Makeover, on newsstands now!

