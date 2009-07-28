Get Toned At Home With Physique 57's New Videos

I've been suffering through 57-minute-long full body workouts alongside Kelly Ripa and Elle Macpherson for over a year at Physique 57's Manhattan studios and in turn my butt looks lifted, my arms feel toned and I can do 10 real push-ups! Founders Tanya Becker and Jennifer Vaughan Maanavi created the groundbreaking cardiovascular program made up of isometric exercises and orthopedic stretches and they just released three at-home videos—the Classic 57 Minute Full Body Workout, the Express 30 Minute Full Body Workout and the Arm and Ab 30 Minute Booster. I just bought them for all my friends in Texas—so they too can get the booty-lifting benefits of weekly thigh dancing.

Physique 57 3-Disc Set, $50; visit physique57.com.

