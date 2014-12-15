Get Tessa Thompson's Glamorous Neutral Makeup From the Selma Premiere

With her many TV roles and films like Dear White People, and Selma under her belt, we were already well-aware of Tessa Thompson's impressive acting range, but her glamorous makeup look from last night also proved she's a force to be reckoned with in the beauty department.

At the New York City premiere of Selma, the up-and-coming star paired the dramatic effect of her Rodarte dress with a neutral effect that stood out on its own, but created a subtle accent against the graphic number. "I knew the makeup had to be simple, but at the same time, glamorous without competing against the dress. We went with soft, ethereal golden-tones," says her makeup artist Nick Barose. "I defined the eyes and brows so that the look is elegant, polished, and not too natural since the color palette is soft. We didn't want it to look too laid back." Barose started by creating a flawless canvas, applying a layer of Sisley Phyto Teint Expert in Sand ($137; nordstrom.com) with a damp Beauty Blender sponge ($20; sephora.com), which helped to impart a sheer, dewy finish.

Moving on to the eyes, the Sisley Phyto Ombre Eclat in Toffee ($48; nordstrom.com) was blended all over the star's lids. "I concentrated more on the outer corners, then traced a black liner pencil along the upper lashes," says Barose, who used the Kohl Perfect in Black ($57; nordstrom.com). "For extra drama, run the pencil along the inner rim of your eyes by gently lifting up your lid and dotting it along the waterline." A few pumps of the lash curler and a generous coat of mascara topped off the eyes. To give off a natural-looking flush, Barose used a sheer pink stain, which was layered with Sisley's L'Orchidee Highlighting Blush ($110; nordstrom.com). "It added a golden glow and enhanced Tessa's complexion," he adds. A nude lip with subtle shimmer finished the look. Armed with the Sisley Lipstick in Rosewood ($52; nordstrom.com), Barose dabbed on the tawny beige straight from the tube, then concentrated the Sisley Lipgloss in Bois de Rose ($57; nordstrom.com) at the very center to add dimension.

