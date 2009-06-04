Get Taylor Swift's Perfect Waves Every Day

After taking a lakeside dip on a recent vacation, country crooner Taylor Swift (left, at the lake) took to her Twitter account to declare, "Beach hair is glamorous. Lake hair is not." We hear you, Taylor! To get sexy, salt-water curls—whether you're at the shore, pool, or Great Lakes this summer—try an anti-frizz curl enhancing cream, like Living Proof Wave Shaping, Curl Defining No Frizz Styling Cream ($24; at sephora.com). This high-tech formula contains a non-silicone molecule that weightlessly coats strands to repel moisture-induced flyaways and prevent limpness. Just apply a quarter-size drop to damp hair, working through from roots to ends. Next, twirl sections around your fingers, then quickly blast with a blow-dryer for shiny, natural-looking ringlets that last.

•Follow Taylor Swift at twitter.com/taylorswift13

—Roopika Malhotra

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter