Get Taylor Swift's Nautical Striped Dress for Just $58

Another day, another amazing look from Taylor Swift! She always looks perfectly polished, and her latest outfit is no exception. The country crooner stepped out in New York City, giving off a majorly nautical vibe in a striped ensemble. But rather than look run of the mill (never!) she stood out with her choice of proportions. Her Topshop navy and white body con tunic was made for a hot city day (super mini), and features navy side panels and short sleeves. Swift finished off her look with taupe Saint Laurent shoes, a matching Prada bag, Ray-Ban wayfarers, and her signature red lip.

We think Swift pulled off the summer staple effortlessly! Love her classic dress? Pick it up now for $58 at topshop.com.

