Get Sarah Hyland's Gorgeous Makeup from the 2015 Emmys

We can't decide what's prettier: Sarah Hyland's burgundy Zac Posen gown from the 2015 Emmys red carpet, or the elegant, mauve-toned makeup she wore to complement the number. "Sarah's dress was the perfect color to introduce the Fall season to sunny Los Angeles," says her makeup artist Allan Avendaño. "Her glam team collectively decided to use rich shades, including jewelry and nails, that complemented her golden olive complexion." Appropriately, Avendaño followed suit by using warm purple tones on the eyes, paired with a sheer nude lip. Following a layer of Dior's Prestige La Creme ($405; dior.com) the pro applied the Diorskin Star Foundation in Honey Beige ($50; dior.com) to create a felawless canvas, then used the Cosmopolite Illuminating Face Powder ($45; dior.com) to highlight. The Diorskin Nude Shimmer Powder in Amber ($56; dior.com) added warmth and a subtle contour.

Moving onto the eyes, Avendaño applied a primer to Hyland's lids, then used both the Eclectic and Exuberante shadow palettes ($63 each; dior.com) to create an aubergine smoky effect, concentrating the darkest colors on the outer edges. "The eyeshadows were perfect for the dark purple eye look, and had a shimmery finish," he says. To keep the amethyst color scheme going, he used the Diorshow Pro Liner in Pro Purple ($32; dior.com) instead of the traditional black, then finished by filling in her brows and sweeping on a few generous coats of mascara. Avendaño finished with the Dior Addict Lipstick in Tailleur Bar ($35; dior.com), and because the summer weather hasn't quite left us yet, he spread a layer of St. Tropez One Night Only ($16; sephora.com) over Hyland's arms, back, and décolleté to amp up her natural glow.

