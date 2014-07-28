Get the Recipe for Jessica Seinfeld's Favorite Summer Pasta Meal

Good food, fashion, and stars were in no shortage at Baby Buggy’s Summer Dinner this weekend in the Hamptons, New York. Hosts Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld (pictured above, both in Giorgio Armani) were joined at their home by a multitude of stylish parents including Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick—all there to support the worthy cause.

The intimate Giorgio Armani-sponsored dinner was held to benefit Baby Buggy, a charity founded by Seinfeld that helps provides families in need with essential supplies like diapers, strollers, and clothing for their children. The author, philanthropist, and mother-of-three—who admits she is inspired by fellow moms Olivia Wilde and Michelle Obama—is also a chef extraordinaire.

When it comes to the award for her summer recipe of choice, there is one dish that makes the cut. "My favorite seasonal meal is Spaghetti Vongole, more commonly called pasta with clams," Seinfeld tells InStyle (she previously shared a photo of it on her Instagram account, pictured below).

Courtesy Instagram/Jessica Seinfeld

Want to try out the Seinfeld family's official summer meal at home? Check out the recipe here:

Slammin' Pasta with Clams

Total time: 20 minutesPrep time: 10 minutesMakes: 4 servings

Ingredients:1 pound spaghetti3 tablespoons olive oil3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed2 dozen Little Neck clams, scrubbed1 cup dry white wine, such as sauvignon blancPinch red pepper flakes¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsleyPinch kosher salt

Directions:Start boiling your water. Cook pasta according to the package directions. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the clams and wine and cover the pot. Cook until the clams open, about 8 minutes, and add the red pepper. Drain the pasta, transfer it to a large serving bowl and top with the clams and parsley. Drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of oil and salt to taste.

For helpful tips on the recipe, visit Seinfeld's blog, doitdelicious.com.

