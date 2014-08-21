Get Ready! Julianne Hough Is Returning to Dancing with the Stars as a Permanent Judge

Julianne Hough is putting away her dancing shoes and taking a permanent position on the judging panel! The triple threat has just been announced as a regular fourth judge for the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars. The 26-year-old star will join judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli in the ballroom along with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Hough—a two-time pro champion on the show—has previously served as a guest judge in past seasons and felt it was now time to take a more permanent role on the series that helped make her famous.

Who will Hough be critiquing? Her brother, Derek Hough, for one. He is set to return to the dance floor along with familiar faces Cheryl Burke, Mark Ballas, Karina Smirnoff, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Tony Dovolani, though their celebrity 12 co-stars are still to-be announced. Tune in to Good Morning America on Sept. 4 to find out who the new contestants will be, and gets excited for Julianne's turn with the judging paddle when Dancing with the Stars debuts Sept. 15!

