Get a Party Dress Inspired by Carrie Bradshaw

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, DecadesTwo.1.

Picking a favorite style moment from Sex and the City is the fashionistas needle in the haystack. But let's just say the pink party dress gifted to Carrie by Aleksandr Petrovsky in the last season came pretty darn close. It was everything the six-year-old girl inside us wanted: feminine, elegant, and crafted in that perfect shade of petal pink. So, when one of our consignors brought us this number by Oscar de la Renta (right) we flipped. Designed in a similar vein as the SATC number, it's the ultimate holiday party dress! Pair it with a gem-encrusted mini-audiere and black flats and you're good to go—or shall we say, you're pretty in pink!