Get Michelle Pfeiffer's InStyle Cover Look

Since the July issue hit newsstands, InStyle readers have been flipping for the colorful Tom Binns necklace worn by Michelle Pfeiffer on the cover. Binns calls his spectacular creation (which took two days of hand-stringing to make) "Psycho Candy." The piece caught InStyle fashion director Cindy Weber Cleary's eye who says, "I immediately thought it would make a great cover piece because it's so colorful, happy, and looked like summer." To recreate this look, Weber Cleary suggests pairing multi-color strands of beads with an understated outfit. "If you're going to wear that dramatic of a necklace, it should be with a simple dress," she says.

Tom Binns necklaces, available in various lengths, $ 475-$925; call 917-475-1412.

—Amy Barton, with reporting by Elisabeth Durkin

