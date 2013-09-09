Get the Look: Reese Witherspoon's Bronze Eye and Coral Lip at TIFF!

Image zoom Getty Images; Courtesy (3): Time Inc.

For the Toronto Film Festival premiere of The Devil's Knot, Reese Witherspoon complemented her Jason Wu dress with chic Jimmy Choo heels, and an even more chic makeup look. "I was inspired by her green heels, and the neckline of her dress," her makeup artist Mai Quynh told InStyle.com exclusively. "I thought it would be fun to do a bright coral lip to play off of her shoes." While the star's metallic eye and sheer lip was the perfect complement to her graphic ensemble, we thought it would also look nice paired against casual getups, so we just had to get all the details! After a layer of foundation, Quynh used the Laura Mercier Lip Pencil in Warm Poppy for define her lips, then followed with a generous sweep of the Creme Lip Color in Tangerine ($22 and $24; lauramercier.com). The metallic eye came next, and once she blended on a layer of the Caviar Stick in Sand Glow ($24; lauramercier.com), she then concentrated the Illuminating Eye Color in Fire Glow ($24; lauramercier.com) on Witherspoon's crease, continuing both hues along her lower lash line. In lieu of eyeliner, Quynh blended the Matte Eye Color in Truffle ($23; lauramercier.com) at the base of Witherspoon's top lashes for a subtle, smoldering effect. "Don't be intimidated by color," Quynh advised. "There are so many different textures you can use to customize the look, and stick to having color to one area -- you don't want too many competing together."

See more fall makeup trends to try.

MORE:• See the Best Looks from the TIFF Red Carpet• Try On Reese Witherspoon's Many Hairstyles• Social Media Awards: Vote For Your Favorite Makeup Guru!