Get the Look: Olivia Wilde's Classic Smoky Eyes

Olivia Wilde’s romantic gown and simple hair at the premiere of Cowboys and Aliens in San Diego inspired her makeup artist Melanie Ingelssis to focus on her eyes. Working with Chanel, Ingelssis started by rimming the entire eye, waterline included, with a soft kohl pencil and then applying a shimmering cream shadow to the lids as a base. Next, she defined the outer and inner areas of with a black shadow for a sexy, smudgy look. "The trick to a beautiful smoky eye is blending, so I took a brush and with one motion, blended the upper and lower colors together," says Ingelssis. Curling Wilde’s lashes and adding two coats of mascara was the finishing touch to elegant and timeless look. Click "See the Photos" for more celeb eye makeup tips!