The First Lady looked sunny and fresh in a Michael Kors suit at the luncheon she hosted for the National Design Awards. Her short-sleeve jacket is the ideal solution for sophisticated, yet summer-friendly style. Take a cue from Mrs. O and wear your jacket sans blouse for a pulled together look in which you won't overheat.

Jacket, Bi La Li, $240; visit theoutnet.com.

