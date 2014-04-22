Get the Look: Kate Upton's Pompadour Chignon From the Premiere Of The Other Woman

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage (2)

A bun, or a pompadour? If you opt for a style like Kate Upton's you don't have to choose! Last night at the Los Angeles premiere of The Other Woman, Upton seamlessly blended the two trends into one gorgeous updo thanks to some creativity from her hairstylist Peter Butler. Starting with freshly-washed strands, Butler applied three large dollops of Leonor Greyl's Mousse Volumatrice ($46; leonorgreyl-usa.com), placed one at her crown, split another onto both sides of her head, and worked the last into the back section. He ran the product from her roots to her ends before blowing out her strands with a paddle brush, spritzing the Leonor Greyl Spray Structure Naturlle ($38; leonorgreyl-usa.com) onto sections during the process to add volume. Once finished, Butler created extra movement by using a small amount of the Eclat Naturel ($46; leonorgreyl-usa.com) in conjunction with a large-barrel curling iron.

"The product gave her hair an almost wet look and nice separation for when I combed it out," he says. To create the pompadour at the front, Butler used a smaller curling iron to add a soft wave, then used his hands and a bit of the Eclat Naturel to shape it before moving on to the bun. He swept Upton's strands into a ponytail, using an elastic band with hooks to anchor the base. "This helps keep the ponytail in place so the hair doesn't slide and get loose afterwards," Butler adds. He then wrapped the length of Upton's hair around the base to form the bun, used four pins to secure it, and finished with a veil of the Leonor Greyl Lacque Souple ($36; leonorgreyl-usa.com) for extra insurance.

