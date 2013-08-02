Get the Look: Kate Hudson's Soft Smoky Eye

For the Los Angeles premiere of Clear History, Kate Hudson accented her detailed Balmain getup with a neutral eye and clean skin. Thanks to the earthy color palette and careful blending, her makeup artist Melanie Inglessis achieved a fresh-faced look that still embodied the sexy, smudgy elements of a traditional smoky eye. "Kate's dress was short, textured, and edgy, so I created a rock-and-roll smoky eye with a feminine touch," Inglessis said. She began with Almay's Intense i-Color Liquid Shadow + Primer in Amethyst ($8; almay.com) as the base, then layered on the brand's Smoky-i Kit for Green Eyes ($8; almay.com) on top, concentrating the darker colors into the outer portion of Hudson's eye. "The number one most-important rule is to blend, blend, blend," Inglessis added. "I worked with creams and soft pencils and continuously blended. You want to be able to create the smoky effect to the shape of your eye, so blending is key." Almay's Defining Liner in Mocha ($8; almay.com) was smudged around the star's upper and lower lash lines for subtle definition, and an ample coat of Revlon's Lash Potion Mascara ($8; revlon.com) finished the look. "This is mostly a night out look because of how deep and sultry it is," said Inglessis. Practice makes perfect -- and we're definitely practicing our blending skills to try this look for the weekend.

