Get the Look: Jennifer Aniston's Glowing Makeup From the Premiere of We're The Millers

Jennifer Aniston's beauty look at the New York City premiere of We're The Millers had an especially rosy outlook thanks to the faint blush and petal pink tones her makeup artist Angela Levin used. "I was inspired by summer in the city, and Jennifer's dress," she said. After prepping Aniston's skin with Aveeno's Positively Radiant Moisturizer ($17; aveeno.com) and a layer of foundation, Levin blended the sheer pink Chanel Le Blush Creme in Revelation ($38; chanel.com) onto the apples of her cheeks, followed by the Les Beiges Healthy Glow in No. 40 ($58; chanel.com) to impart a lit-from-within effect. "I bronzed the forehead, cheeks, chin, and nose to give off that tanned look we all love so much," she said.

Once Aniston's complexion was set, she moved on to the eyes, smoothing a primer across the star's lids to give the petal-hued shadows more staying power. "I used all the shades from the Chanel Quadra Eye Shadow in Spices ($59; chanel.com). The lightest color was applied under the brow to create lift, while the gold was placed on the lid and under lower lashes to brighten up the eyes," said Levin. She swirled the mauve hue into the star's crease, making a half-moon motion with her brush, then concentrated the darkest color in the center, directly above the iris. "This helps to give a round, open look to the eyes," Levin added. In lieu of eye liner, she defined Aniston's eyes using Chanel's Illusion D'Ombre Eye Shadow in Ebloui ($36; chanel.com), followed by the brand's Inimitable Intense Mascara in Noir ($30; chanel.com). A swipe of the Rouge Allure Extrait de Gloss in the tawny nude Insouciance shade ($32; chanel.com) tied the entire look together.

