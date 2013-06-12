Get the Look: Emmy Rossum's Bombshell Waves

At first glance, the soft curls Emmy Rossum wore to the Critics' Choice Television Awards seemed to hold an Old Hollywood vibe, but her hairstylist Giannandrea actually looked to the disco era to create the look. "My inspiration came from the 1970s Valentino campaigns by Helmut Newton," he said. The look is a happy medium between retro finger waves and a beachy blowout -- a.k.a. perfect for summer -- and Giannandrea gave us the how-to for getting the look. To start, he applied the Kerastase Sublimateur Smoothing Cream ($42; kerastase-usa.com) to Rossum's damp hair, then blow-dried it using a round brush and formed a deep side-part. He wound ample sections around a large-barrel curling iron, spritzing Redken's Thermal Setting Mist ($15; redken.com for locations) along the way to keep Rossum's strands from getting torched. "The hair was slightly twisted in the iron to create smooth waves," Giannandrea added. A dollop of Frederic Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Cream ($34; fekkai.com) gave her strands a healthy shine, and a final veil of L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray ($15; ulta.com) kept the style in place. We love it!

