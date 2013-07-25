Get the Look: Aubrey Plaza's Makeup From The To-Do List Premiere

While Aubrey Plaza is promoting her new film The To-Do List, recreating her fresh-faced look from the film's Los Angeles premiere is currently topping our list of tasks. We loved how her saturated peach lip complemented her clean skin and slight flush, so we caught up with her makeup artist Mai Quynh to get the full breakdown. See the five easy steps she took below!

1. To start, she used a brush to apply Laura Mercier's Oil-Free Supreme Foundation in Golden Beige ($43; lauramercier.com) all over, then followed with YSL's Semi-Loose Powder in Amber ($60; yslbeautyus.com).

2. Dolce & Gabbana's Blush in Rosebud 33 ($45; sephora.com) added a gorgeous glow to her skin.

3. Quynh then applied a trio of shadows from Guerlain's Ecrin 6 Couleurs Palette in Rue de Passy ($86; sephora.com) for Plaza's neutral eye. "I mixed the nude and beige shades on her eyelid, then I smudged the soft black color along her top lash line," she said. "For her bottom lash line, I smudged Laura Mercier Baked Eye Color in Terracotta ($23; lauramercier.com)."

4. Quynh topped off the star's eyes with Dior's Intense Brown liner ($29; dior.com) and a few coats of Chanel Inimitable Intense Mascara in Noir ($30; chanel.com).

5. The finishing touch, of course, was Plaza's peachy keen lip color. A few swipes of NARS' Satin Lip Pencil in Lodhi ($25; narscosmetics.com), and she was ready to hit the red carpet.

