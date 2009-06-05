Get longer-lasting Manicures!

With jam-packed schedules that include countless red carpet events and award show appearances, stars like Beyoncé Knowles and Blake Lively have little time for manicures. That's why they're opting for a new crop of high-tech, semi-permanent lacquers from brands such as OPI and Minx (available in salons only). Like a thinner version of acrylics, these UV-activated, "soft gel" polishes last weeks longer than their regular counterparts without chipping— perfect for endless summers spent poolside. Just touch up the color as your nails grow, and the rest stays fresh and flawless until you decide to remove it with a special acetone solvent.

OPI Gel Lacquer System, $100; at transdesign.com.

—Roopika Malhotra

