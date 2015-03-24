Get to Know American Icon Tommy Hilfiger on His 64th Birthday

Happy birthday, Tommy Hilfiger! The American fashion designer, who turned 64 today, celebrated another major milestone last month—his eponymous label commemorated its 30th anniversary by sending 50 looks down a full-length football field during New York Fashion Week.

Hilfiger's career has come a long way since he established his signature menswear collection and the CFDA named him Menswear Designer of the Year in 1995. Earlier this year the designer provided InStyle with all sorts of insights into his new collection, personal life, and favorite things. Discover new things you never knew about him now:

