Get Kate Moss' Killer Style: Shop Pieces Inspired by Her 1995 Look to Wear Now

As the possibly the most famous supermodel and greatest cool-girl style icon of all time, Kate Moss kills it with her polished take on classic '90s minimalism. We break down her look in three easy steps for you to shop:

1. Start with a Clean Palette

Pair uncomplicated streamlined basics, such as a black cashmere crewneck and an optic white A-line mini, for striking simplicity.

For today's version, try an Everlane cashmere pullover ($120; everlane.com) and pair it with the Milly bonded crêpe skirt ($225; millyny.com).

MANFRED KOH PHOTOGRAPHY (2)

2. Add Geometric Accessories

"Less is more" applies here. Skip big gems in favor of barely there earrings that mirror the sleekness of your outfit. Sharp understated flats complete the ensemble.

Check out the Sarah Magid Jewelry mother-of-pearl and rose gold-finished earrings ($198; sarahmagid.com), and for your feet go with Calvin Klein calf-hair and leather flats ($109; macys.com).

If you prefer a menswear spin, try Circus by Sam Edelman patent leather and calf-hair loafers ($80; lordandtaylor.com).

MANFRED KOH PHOTOGRAPHY (3); Brian Henn; Greg Marino

3. Finish with Shimmery Lips

The '90s was the decade of dark brown lips, but give the trend an update: a glowy deep nude looks fresher now on any skin tone.

For the perfect kisser, use Tory Burch Lip Color in Son of a Gun ($32; toryburch.com).

