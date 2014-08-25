Get Iggy Azalea's Gorgeous VMA Beauty Look

Two days ago Iggy Azalea took to her Instagram to show a video of her accidentally falling off the stage during her set at a pre-MTV Video Music Awards benefit concert. "Sorry but it would be a crime not to share this with you all, I know I laughed," posted the Australian singer behind this summer's mega-hit "Fancy". But tonight she was composed and gorgeous with her famous blond hair slicked back and on-trend fresh faced makeup. Azalea wore a subtle black liner and a glossy nude lip with a touch of pink.Her chic, modern hair style was created by celebrity stylist Sami Knight, who wanted a sleek look to take her from the red carpet to center stage.

Here is Knight's step-by-step so you can recreate the look:

1. Spray Herbal Essences Tea-Lightfully Clean Blow Dry Prep Mist ($5 at drugstores) on freshly washed hair from root to tip.

2. Work a volumizing product into the roots to add a boost of volume.

3. Section the hair and blow dry each section smooth with a paddle brush.

4. Take the top section and blow dry smooth with a round brush to create more volume.

5. Lightly tease underneath the top section with a tail comb for extra fullness.

6. Then, take a soft brush and sweep the top section back away from the face.

7. Finish with look the Herbal Essences Body Envy Volumizing Hairspray ($4 at drugstores) to lock in the lift with a boost of body.

