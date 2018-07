Victoria Beckham created such a fashion frenzy when she wore a custom Emporio Armani pink dress to the brand's 5th Avenue boutique opening that Mr. Armani will recreate the dress for his customers. The crystal emblazoned one-shouldered frock retails for $1,695. Can't swing the price tag? Recreate Posh's look by pairing tough dark nails with your pastel colored frock.

Jersey dress, Emporio Armani, $1,695; 212-339-5950.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter