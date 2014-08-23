Get Happy! Pharrell's GIRL Fragrance Is Launching Next Week

We may not be able to rock a Mountie hat quite like Pharrell Williams does, but come next week, we'll be able to give our daily routines an extra-happy twist with his first-ever fragrance. Borrowing the name from his second studio album, the star collaborated with Comme des Garçons to create a perfume shortly after a chance meeting with Colette founder and creative director Sarah Andelman. "She gave me a hug, and I was like, 'What is that?' and she told me, Wonderwood," he previously told WWD. "From that moment on, I was just in love with what Comme des Garçons did." While its moniker may suggest that the cartoon-inspired flacon holds a more-feminine aroma, GIRL is actually a unisex scent with dominant wood notes, which are complemented by lavender, iris, white pepper and neroli elements. Up to take a whiff? The $135 fragrance (or $30 for the travel-sized version) will be available at doverstreetmarket.com starting August 28.

Check out more editor-approved fragrances in our gallery.