Get Fit Like Jennifer Aniston for $30

Jennifer Aniston's longtime yoga instructor just released her new workout video, which means for $30—and a little hard work—you too can get star-worthy workout results right at home. The two-part DVD includes an introduction by Aniston and two 30-minute yoga workouts with her instructor, Mandy Ingber. "It's a hybrid of yoga poses, and toning exercises, for sculpting sleek muscles, losing weight and unwinding your mind," says Ingber, who also helps Jenny McCarthy and Chelsea Handler stay in top form. "This workout will change your body and your mind," says Aniston. "This is one of the most fun, challenging workouts I've ever had."

