Get a First Look at Rachel Zoe's Home Decor Inspiration on Pinterest

Some people are so stylish that you just know their good taste extends far beyond the reaches of their walk-in closets. Rachel Zoe is one of those people. The stylist and designer, who previously showed off her gorgeous abode in InStyle, is currently in the midst of redecorating her digs and is getting inspiration from—where else?—Pinterest.

"[Pinterest is] the easiest way to organize the pieces that I find when shopping online and images that inspire me," Zoe tells InStyle. "Seeing all of the images together also helps me visualize the vibe of the space that I'm working on."

The Zoe Report editor-in-chief created a home décor board on Pinterest that focuses on the finishing touches for her newly designed pad—a combination of products she loves and places she's inspired by. "We moved into a new home a year ago and wanted to blend our modern pieces with the more traditional aesthetic of the home," she says of why she and her husband, Rodger Berman, decided to redecorate. "Also, after having my second son, Kaius, we quickly realized that we needed our family room to be a safe and comfortable place for the boys to play and spend time with the whole family."

When it comes to choosing the pieces for her home, the designer says she tends to splurge on neutral pieces that she knows she won't get sick of. "Then, you can bring in color with smaller accessories that you can change easily—art, throw blankets and pillows and coffee table books."

Zoe will reveal her finished home redecorating project on The Zoe Report in January, but until then, get an exclusive first look at her Pinterest inspiration board below!

