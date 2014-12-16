Get an Exclusive First Look at Nate Berkus's Spring Target Collection

Whether you live in the center of Southern California or the middle of the United States, Nate Berkus is making it easy (and affordable) for you to add a touch of that laid-back Cali cool to your home this spring with his new collection. Inspired by the Golden State, the Target collection is filled with structural pieces in a muted color palette that evoke a sense of refined beachside living.

"I was inspired by the California Coast—more specifically, the style that resides up and down the Pacific Coast Highway," Berkus tells InStyle. "California living is distinctly fresh and strikes the perfect balance between weathered woods, big doses of white and tons of texture. This season, I wanted white to feel like the most important color in your space. I wanted layers and layers, which to me is the cornerstone of every Venice bungalow when it’s done right. This season is all about California-dreamin’." Are you unsure what pieces to add to your abode? Below, Berkus breaks down his six favorite pieces from the collection.

Etched ceramic pedestal bowl: "White is central to any Venice bungalow. There’s something decidedly open about it. The trick to make white feel like a color is to pair it with contrasting accessories. It just ups the attention factor of the white."

Decorative pyramid: "I was drawn to the idea of 3D geometric shapes this season. They bring interest and architecture to any surface."

Globe light: "I love this lamp. Period. The end. I see it on a bookshelf mixed in with books or on an entry table to greet you as you come home. It just makes me happy and brings so much style."

Geometric print pouf: "I love how versatile an ottoman or pouf can be in a space. It goes from foot rest to seat and when you rest a tray atop it, suddenly it’s a stand-in for a surface. This one brings pattern and color to brighten any floor plan."

Round accent table: "We amped up the simple gold legs of this by adding this blush-coral top. Somehow it just sings wherever you put it."

Metallic textured pillow: "People often think of coastal style as nautical, but not in California. There it’s about a balance of texture. These pillows perfectly capture that. The details of the fringe, the tassels and the knit make them feel like you found them in the heart of Malibu."

Nate Berkus's spring collection will be available at Target stores and target.com starting Dec. 28. Happy shopping!

